Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition Launches on Mobile

Independent developer and publisher Nomad Games released Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition on both iOS and Android.

Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition is the digital adaptation of the much-loved board game, first published in 1987 by Games Workshop. Based on the 4th Edition of the game, this faithful adaptation allows you to re-experience this iconic game of gothic horror and deduction in a whole new way.

Fury of Dracula is a board game that emphasizes hidden movement and teamwork, with the hunters having to coordinate their movements to close the net on Dracula. Players take turns moving across Europe, with Dracula moving in secret as he increases his influence. Dracula has a host of tricks and traps up his sleeves, to misdirect and hide from the hunters – but the hunters are armed with plenty of tools too!

Each hunter provides a new way to play, with unique stats and abilities to aid them in the fight against this ancient evil. Dracula himself has a range of unholy powers to call upon, allowing him to transform and enthral humans, along with transforming into a bat or mist in order to escape the hunters.

Once the hunters and Dracula finally clash, bloody and gruesome combat ensues. Nobody is safe as Dracula lashes out at his pursuers, and the hunters battle against the inhuman and immortal Count. Featuring a card-based combat system that rewards bluffing and tactical choices, no two clashes are the same.

Fury of Dracula: Digital Edition will be launching on iOS and Android on February 17th!