Coming to Xbox consoles November 10, 2020, Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War.

Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Free Bonus Thrashball Cole Character Pack for Xbox Game Pass, must play game by December 04, 2020. Bonus item included with Gears Tactics disc game.