Get Back Behind the Ball With Katamari Damacy Reroll Available Now on Playstation4 and Xbox One

REROLL, the PlayStation4 and Xbox One remaster of the timeless roll-em-up action game, is available now!

Help! The King of All Cosmos destroyed the stars from the sky! He is sending you, the Prince, to create a whole new set of stars. On Earth, you will have to roll balls called Katamari, which will get bigger and bigger as they collect all sort of stuff on their way from pencils, candies to cars, buildings, animals, people and much more!

Grow your Katamari as big as you can and turn them into stars, bringing the night lights back!





The game is available today on PlayStation4 and Xbox One.

Enjoy the wacky world of Katamari Damacy REROLL and its tiny details with enchanting graphics, smooth controls and adjusted difficulty for a whole new level of rolling enjoyment.

Turn the sound on and chill at home with a funky and jazzy playlist of renowned Japanese artists. Your Katamari journey begins now!