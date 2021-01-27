Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – Pre-order Now

Loading...

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot that brings the beloved Capcom franchise back to life and into the 21st century. Paying homage to Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, the latest entry combines the franchise’s action platforming gameplay with storybook-like graphics and challenging new obstacles.

The game follows the valiant knight Arthur as he runs, jumps and battles his way through eerie stages set in the Demon Realm, a demonic fantasy world. Brave knights will need to proceed with extreme caution as terrifying dangers await, including familiar enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer, Pigman and Red Arremer.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a nostalgic, yet fresh adventure that welcomes back its faithful fans, while introduces a new generation of heroes to challenge one of gaming’s classic series.

Are you prepared to CHALLENGE AGAIN? Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection launches on Nintendo Switch on February 25th! Pre-order today to begin your knight’s journey as soon as the game is available!