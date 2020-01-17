Go on a Journey of a Lifetime Again with ‘Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition’

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles returns with online multiplayer and other brand new features as Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition for the Nintendo Switch system, the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and iOS and Android mobile.

Long ago, a giant meteorite fell on the land, and deadly miasma blanketed the world. Crystals keep the miasma in check, but the crystals’ power is not eternal. Young adventurers embark on a journey once a year seeking “drops of myrrh” to purify the crystals. These are the chronicles of brave young adventurers who journey to protect their home. These are the “Crystal Chronicles.”

The cooperative action Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles has been completely remastered, with brand-new features that make the experience more enchanting than ever. Playing with friends or solo, explore a stunning fantasy world and make new memories with fantastic characters and fun action-RPG gameplay.

New features for the game include:

° Updated Visuals and Audio – Experience the world of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles in stunning new ways, with upgraded graphics and audio updates enhancing the magical adventure like never before.

° New Character Voiceovers – Playable heroes come to life with brand-new voiceovers as they cast spells and battle ferocious monsters.

° New Online Multiplayer – Play online with up to three friends to overcome the dangerous monsters and dungeons that fill the world*. No players are left behind, as the game supports cross-play functionality.

* New Dungeons and Bosses – Challenging new dungeons and bosses have been added to the game, allowing for even more fun and exciting gameplay opportunities.

° New Character Appearances and Items – Stand out with brand-new looks and artifacts to equip and use throughout your magical journey.

This beloved classic Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles returns in beautiful HD for Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices on January 23, 2020.