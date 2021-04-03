Gods Will Fall Unveils New Accolades Trailer

Loading...

Get ready to take a lesson in brutality and embrace the berserker within, as you slaughter your way through legions of horrific beasts and minions to slay the vile gods who revel in cruelty and human suffering.

Only your band of eight valorous warriors can sever the gods’ callous grip on humanity in this dark fantasy hack-and-slash RPG, but be warned, this will be no easy task, for Gods Will Fall is easy to learn but hard to master; defeat is always moments away as the gods await their challenger!

Get 25% Discount on Xbox now! (valid until April 15th, 2021)