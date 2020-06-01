‘Goosebumps Dead of Night’ Coming to Game Consoles & PC this Summer

Inspired by the film series and by R.L. Stine’s best-selling Goosebumps book franchise, this spooky first-person survival horror game is expected to launch this summer on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

Slappy the Dummy has stolen the pages from classic Goosebumps tales, unleashing a nightmare of legendary monsters who are out to get you! Discover the missing pages and avoid getting caught by terrifying creatures like the Graveyard Ghoul, Lawn Gnomes, Annihilator 3000, Murder the Clown, and the Werewolf of Fever Swamp to banish these baddies back to the page. Explore infamous Goosebumps locales for clues, sneak around and hide from monsters, and solve Slappy’s devious puzzles, but beware—you never know what’s lurking around the corner…

Reimagined for consoles and PC, Goosebumps Dead of Night builds on the spooky stealth gameplay of the hit mobile VR game Goosebumps Night of Scares with new enhanced HD Graphics, additional chapters like Dr. Brewer’s twisted Conservatory and the menacing Tesla Tower, an expanded Stine House with more puzzles, five terrifying new monsters with improved AI, and more. The game also features HD Rumble functionality, touchscreen support and gyroscopic controls on Nintendo Switch.

Features: