Guy Ritchie Puts Together a Cutthroat-Gangstery Ensemble for ‘The Gentleman’

Ritchie’s main character is Mickey (Mathew McConaughey), whose attraction to his increasingly upper-crust way of life leads him to seek an exit from his chosen profession as a marijuana kingpin. The role was originally conceived for a British actor, but the filmmakers eventually decided that making the character American created exciting and unexpected directions for Mickey. “It makes this a unique British gangster film about an American living in London trying to sell his business to another American, Matthew, played by Jeremy Strong,” says Atkinson.

Upon reading the script, McConaughey came aboard and immediately had some ideas for the character. “Mickey is an American selling England to the English,” the Academy Award winning actor summarizes. “As we know, sometimes it takes someone’s romanticized point of view to show value to the things we have around us, and Mickey does just that. He moved to London twenty years earlier, is Oxford educated, and has infiltrated the upper echelons of the aristocracy – the toffs. He started developing marijuana farms with the idea that there are thousands of estates in the UK, and Mickey would rent their properties for a million pounds a year and build ‘skunk’ farms underneath them. Mickey’s high-class partners didn’t have to do anything; he just needed their land and they wouldn’t even know what was happening. Mickey’s business grew to become an empire.”

Mickey’s success eventually leads him to consider an even better way of life: retirement. “He’s ready to sell his holdings, for $400 million,” McConaughey continues. “He wants to get out of the game, for many reasons, but mainly because he’s earned the right to get out of it. Mickey is ready to have kids with his wife and take long walks in the country. He’s asking a fair price for his business, but there’s no easy way out for him.”

The sale has brought a number of rivals sniffing around to buy up the going concern, while intent on driving the sale price down with their menacing attitudes. And thats when the calamity ensues with plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail.

The film also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, with Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant – all under the direction of master filmmaker Ritchie, returning to the genre and type of characters to which he gave an indelible and unique flavor in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch.

The Gentleman opens in theaters January 24th.