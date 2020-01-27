‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Gets New Feature this Week & Updates!

Niantic, Inc. and WB Games are excited to reveal that Adventure Sync, a Niantic Real World Platform gameplay feature, is rolling out this week in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

This highly-requested feature gives players the option to connect their game to Apple Health or Google Fit to record their walking distance – even when Harry Potter: Wizards Unite isn’t running. Once enabled in the game’s Settings menu, player walking distance will be tallied in the background and applied toward unlocking their Portkey Portmanteaus. The game will also notify players once Portmanteaus are unlocked. Adventure Sync is completely optional and can be turned on or off at any time in the game settings.

Alongside Adventure Sync, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will also release several updates to Portkeys:

• As players unlock Portmanteaus, new artwork will visually differentiate between the different types. 2 km Portmanteaus will reveal a Boot; 5 km a Kettle; and 10 km a Deflated Ball.

• Some Portkey environments that were only available during past Brilliant Events, such as Umbridge’s Office, will be returning.

• Tapping Wrackspurts within any Portkey will now have a chance to reward players with Spell Energy.

• Players may also discover Foundables which weren’t previously collectible from Portkeys.