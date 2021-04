Loading...

All Hitman 3 players can between 15 April and 25 April 2021, play the Landslide mission in Sapienza for Free!

Whether you own Hitman 3 or the Hitman 3 – Free Starter Pack, It’s time to dust off your Italian Suit, and travel to Sapienza.

Rated Mature: Blood, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language, In-Game Purchases