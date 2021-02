Loading...

Do you have what it takes to conquer the mighty Golden Dragon and beat the Hog Mountain challenge? Earn 2 Builder Potions, Gems and Resources by scoring 3 stars in one attack during this Lunar New Year special event!

Featuring: the Warrior King skin, the brand new Hog Mountain scenery, the Wall Breaker decoration, and the Lucky Shrub seasonal obstacle. Also a blast from the past: the Warrior Queen skin!