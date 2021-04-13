Hood: Outlaws & Legends’ New Gameplay Overview Trailer Is a Deep Dive on Medieval Multiplayer Heists

Loading...

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have released a new trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends breaking down the team-based action and tactics you’ll experience when this medieval multiplayer heist game launches next month. In a world where close cooperation is key, your choice of hero, team composition, and strategy can make all the difference.

Every game of Hood: Outlaws & Legends pits you and your friends against a rival group of four other players who are also aiming to steal the treasure. Work together with your team of outlaws with unique abilities to infiltrate towering strongholds, outsmart your foes in PvPvE battles, and claim glory. Play carefully from the shadows, get brutal in close quarters combat, or strike a balance in the middle.

Between heists, visit the hideout to spend your stolen fortune. Improve and refine your characters’ skills with a range of perks, or personalize your heroes with new weapons and costumes. Some of the more prestigious cosmetics may require you to prove your heisting mastery though…

Pre-order Hood: Outlaws & Legends now on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC to get exclusive early access on May 7 — three days before the official release on May 10.

Pre-orders will also get the “Forest Lords” cosmetic pack for free, featuring unique outfits and weapon skins for your characters. You can also pre-order the game’s Year 1 Edition, which includes three Battle Passes due to be released post-launch.