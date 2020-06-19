Horror RPG “Othercide” Coming to XBox One

Othercide: lead the fight against Suffering on July 28 and see new gameplay today!

Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew are delighted to bring Othercide, the tactical-RPG horror game set in a dark and mysterious universe, to Xbox One on July 28. Pre-orders are now open with at 15% discount In today’s Release Date Announcement Trailer, get a first look at Othercide gameplay and prepare to confront Suffering and the Nightmare Creatures.

Face nightmares in a unique tactical-RPG!

Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death. Lead your army to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle.

Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy using the Dynamic Timeline System. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.

You will fight. You will fail. You will rise again.

Othercide comes to Xbox One on July 28. Pre-orders are now open with a 15% discount!