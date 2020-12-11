Hot Deals on Video Games this Week – December 11th

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together a hot list of the best Video Game deals.

Today, December 11th we have Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition – Xbox One





The fate of the free world is on the line in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city.

About

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition

Platforms: Xbox One

Publisher: Ubisoft

Genre: Role Playing

ESRB: T

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy $21.99 (reg 29.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Nintendo Switch





Luigi’s invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Slam, blow away, and vacuum up ghosts with the all-new Poltergust G-00, and join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous boss on each themed floor. And that’s just the Last Resort. Enter the ScareScraper for 8-player local wireless or online co-op gameplay.

About

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo

Genre: Action/Adventure

ESRB: E

Purchase

Buy at: Target $59.99 (get 50% off select Nintendo Switch games with purchase)

God of War Hits – PlayStation 4





A new beginning: his vengeance against the gods of Olympus Far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive and teach his son to do the same

About

God of War Hits

Platforms: Playstation 4

Publisher: Sony

Genre: Action/Adventure

ESRB: M

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition – Xbox One, Xbox Series X





Fully optimized for next-gen consoles! Experience the game in gorgeous 4K resolution at 60 fps in single-player and online co-op (Only Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). Add more couch co-op mayhem with support for three- and four-player splitscreen for local multiplayer (Only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). Copies of Borderlands 3 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will include a digital upgrade to the next-gen version of the game (within same console family) at no additional cost. For physical discs, this feature is only valid on next-gen console models with disc drives. The original shooter-looter returns, packing a huge number of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand-new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure seekers of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

About

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Publisher: 2K

Genre: First Person Shooter

ESRB: M

Purchase

Buy at: Best Buy $9.99 (reg 29.99)