Hot Deals on Video Games this Week – December 4th

Today, December 4th we have the iconic super heroes, Marvel’s Avengers along with the war against the Mongol empire – Ghost of Tsushima. More great deals are listed below, just in time for holiday shopping.

Marvel’s Avengers – Xbox One / PS4





Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

About

Marvel’s Avengers

Platforms: Xbox One / PS4

Publisher: Square Enix

Genre: Action / Adventure

ESRB: T

Purchase

Buy at: Target $29.99 (reg 59.99)

Ghost of Tsushima – PS4

It’s the late 13th century, and the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations in its campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai resolves to do whatever it takes to protect his people and reclaim his home.

About

Ghost of Tsushima

Platforms: PS4

Publisher: Square Enix

Genre: Action / Adventure

ESRB: M

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $39.99 (reg 59.99)

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – Xbox One





We’re celebrating the greatest F1 driver of all time with our brand new in-game trailer. Using a mix of archive photography and F1 2020 gameplay, we’re taking a look at the four iconic cars included in the Deluxe Schumacher Edition.

About

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Platforms: Xbox One

Publisher: Deep Silver

Genre: Racing

ESRB: E

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $49.99 (reg 69.99)

Wolfenstein: The Alternative History Collection – PS4 / Xbox One





The Alternative History Collection includes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (disc), Wolfenstein: The New Order (disc), and one code for Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood

About

Platforms: PS4 / Xbox One

Publisher: Bethesda

Genre: First-person Shooter

ESRB: M

Purchase

Buy at: Amazon $29.99 (reg 79.99)