Indie Horror Game “Bad Dream: Coma” Coming To Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Bad Dream: Coma, one of the most intriguing indie horror games of recent years, will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 20th. It’s a point-and-click adventure game distinguished by its dark and disturbing atmosphere, a nightmarish setting and a non-linear story with numerous choices.

In Bad Dream: Coma, players can count on a minimalistic graphics style and an original soundtrack. The reality of nightmares is deepened by the surreal, very disturbing atmosphere. Choices play a key role in the game, because in a Desert Fox game even the smallest decision can have a direct impact on the development of the story.

Bad Dream: Coma (Microsoft Store): http://ult.ink/BadDreamXbox

Bad Dream: Coma (Steam): https://store.steampowered.com/app/538070/Bad_Dream_Coma/

Bad Dream: Coma (Nintendo eShop): https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/bad-dream-coma-switch/