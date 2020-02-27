‘Insurgency: Sandstorm’ Coming to PS4 and Xbox this Summer

With over one million players amassed in its first year of release on PC, Insurgency: Sandstorm is the award-winning tactical shooter that delivers a realistic depiction of modern warfare featuring fierce close-quarters combat, objective-oriented gameplay and a variety of intense cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes coming to Playstation 4 and Xbox One from Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive.

Bringing New World’s signature style of tactical FPS to consoles for the first time, Insurgency: Sandstorm is a hardcore combat experience with realistic ballistics, attack vehicles and destructive artillery. Death comes fast, so customize your hero and weapons, coordinate fire support with your team and navigate each war-torn environment toward victory. Highly detailed visuals, heart-pounding atmosphere and unparalleled audio design with positional voice-chat ensure you’ll feel the impact of every shot.

Insurgency: Sandstorm will be playable this weekend at PAX East at the Focus Home Interactive booth (#29017). It launches on PS4 and Xbox One August 25th. For more from the game, visit http://insurgency-sandstorm.com.