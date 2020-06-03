‘Isle of Spirits’ Unveils Launch Trailer

Isle of spirits is a chill and casual survival game taking place on a mysterious desert isle. Build your home, survive, and fight against microclimates or supernatural phenomenons. The isle will be your home and your enemy: it offers all resources to live, but it is also full of terrible dangers.

What makes Isle of Spirits special:

Explore and observe your new environment. Time is all you have left anyway.

Think and learn by yourself about the different ways you can organize your survival.

Avoid the natural disasters and protect yourself from strange fogs that roam the island. Death lurks and is relentless on the Isle of Spirits.

Organize your days, find resources, cultivate and cook, craft objects and tools, and build a shelter you may call Home.

Find a way to escape from this deserted island (is it?) and return to civilization.

“The game plays out like a mash-up between Minecraft and Don’t Stave […] but requires players to be a lot more on their toes than with games of the same ilk” – ScouseGamer

Isle of Spirits, the casual castaway survival game from Silver Bullet Games, unveils a launch trailer to celebrate its release on Steam and Xbox One next Wednesday: June 10th