“It Takes Two” Unveils Gameplay Trailer for PS5, PS4

Get a look at the innovative co-op gameplay of It Takes Two narrated by Josef Fares, game director at Hazelight.

Grab and friend (they join online co-op for free with Friend’s Pass*!) and play It Takes Two on March 26, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Pre-order now: https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two/buy

About It Takes Two:

PURE CO-OP PERFECTION – Invite a friend to join online co-op for free with Friend’s Pass*, and experience a thrilling adventure built purely for two. Choose from online or couch co-op with split-screen play, and face ever-changing challenges where working together is the only way forward.

GLEEFULLY DISRUPTIVE GAMEPLAY – From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus – with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next. Filled with genre-bending challenges and new character abilities to master in every level, you’ll experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling.

A UNIVERSAL TALE OF RELATIONSHIPS – Discover a lighthearted and touching story of the challenges in getting along. Help Cody and May learn how to overcome their differences. Meet a diverse cast of strange and endearing characters. Join forces, and go on an adventure you’ll treasure – together!

*Friend’s Pass requires installation of the Friend’s Pass (Free Trial or Demo on PlayStation) and one online Friend who owns the game on the same platform and/or next gen platform. Learn more about Friend’s Pass here: https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two/about/friends-pass