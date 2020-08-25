‘Kandagawa Jet Girls’ Launches for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC

XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today released Kandagawa Jet Girls, the adrenaline-fueled jet racing game from the creators of SENRAN KAGURA, for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC exclusively via Steam.

Jet racing is the sport of the future and the waterways of Tokyo host some of the most daring and skilled young athletes on their high-speed jet machines. Drivers, also known as “Jetters,” pair up with a “Shooter” armed with water weapons to blast away the competition. They must wow spectators if they want to win, building up their boost meter with spectacular aerial stunts while dodging obstacles and evading enemy attacks. Each team can be customized with various outfits, and players can get under the hood to tweak their jet machines’ parts to improve its capabilities and tweak its handling.

Pick from the seven two-girl teams, discovering each of their hopes and motivations for racing as you play through 64 episodes of lighthearted racing drama in single-player stories. Players can switch up the roles of Jetters and Shooters on each team throughout the story mode, and can pair up any two characters from any team to create their own dream team in free mode. The title features online multiplayer with support for up to four players.

The high-octane arcade racing title is now available for purchase digitally on the PlayStation Store and Steam for Windows PC with standard editions priced at $49.99 and digital deluxe editions available for $59.99. The digital deluxe edition comes with a digital soundtrack and either a custom theme on the PS4™ system or two DLC outfits (also available for purchase) on Steam. The retail Day 1 “Racing Hearts Edition” for the PS4™ system is available for purchase from the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers for $59.99, which includes the base game, a two-disc soundtrack CD with 54 tracks, and a 5.5” x 7.3” softcover 64pg art book, all packaged within a custom box with exclusive art from character designer Hanaharu Naruko.