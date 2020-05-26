‘Knight Squad’ the 8-player Medieval Rumble Coming to Switch

The insanely fun Bomberman/Gauntlet hybrid party game will put friendships of all ages to the test.

Chainsawesome Games, the Quebec Indie game studio with the tongue-twister name, is announcing today that Knight Squad is coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 5th! The chaotic one-button party game with the ridiculous amount of game modes was met with a lot of enthusiasm during its original launch in 2015. To this day, it’s still one of the few local multiplayer games designed to support 8 players!

“Since the very first day the Nintendo Switch was announced, fans have been asking that we bring Knight Squad to that platform, it’s just a natural fit,” said Laurent Mercure, Communications Officer at Chainsawesome Games. “We’re a tiny studio and we had our hands full with another project at the time, we couldn’t jump on it immediately. But it’s happening now and we’re super excited. With its minimalist controllers, family time vibe and focus on local multiplayer, Knight Squad is right at home on the Nintendo platform.”

Knight Squad is an insane 1 to 8 player chaotic arena friendship destroyer. Take on current friends and future frenemies in any of the incredibly fun game modes, ranging from Last Man Standing to Medieval soccer. All of that using only weapons from the middle ages… and laser guns… and miniguns.

Key Features Include:

1-8 Players game packed with crazy party action – A bunch of levels are available for each game mode. Don’t have enough players to fill in the spots? No worries. Bots will jump in. Select their difficulty depending on the amount of challenge you’d like and you’re ready to go!

A bunch of levels are available for each game mode. Don’t have enough players to fill in the spots? No worries. Bots will jump in. Select their difficulty depending on the amount of challenge you’d like and you’re ready to go! A ton of versus game modes – Team Capture the Flag, Last Man Standing, Capture the Grail, Domination Soccer, Juggernaut, and more!

Team Capture the Flag, Last Man Standing, Capture the Grail, Domination Soccer, Juggernaut, and more! Spicy upgrades to pick up – Upgrade your knight with new weapons and power-ups on the battlefield: sword, bow and arrows, horses, crossbow, bombs, laser gun and more!

Upgrade your knight with new weapons and power-ups on the battlefield: sword, bow and arrows, horses, crossbow, bombs, laser gun and more! Epic Challenges – Take on the very difficult challenge levels and make your way to the top of the leaderboard!





The Nintendo Switch version includes both the original Knight Squad as well as all the game modes and characters from the Extra Chivalrous DLC. It will be available for digital purchase only on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99 on June 5th. Enthusiastic players can pre-purchase the game today for a discounted price!