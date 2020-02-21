Knightin’+ Launch Trailer for PS4 & PS Vita

Join brave Sir Lootalot on his epic quest in this little adventure.
Explore and fight your way through the four dangerous dungeons filled with dangerous traps, devious puzzles and magical artifacts.
Available now for PS4 & PS Vita with cross-buy!
Join brave Sir Lootalot on his epic quest in this little adventure.
Explore and fight your way through the four dangerous dungeons filled with dangerous traps, devious puzzles and magical artifacts.
Available now for PS4 & PS Vita with cross-buy!
Copyright © Static Multimedia