“Layers of Fear 2” Announcement Trailer for Nintendo Switch

With an emphasis on exploration and storytelling, Layers of Fear 2 puts you in the center of the scene. You are not just in character, you are the character. The part you play is singularly yours. Written just for you. Beware, though, for all may not truly be what it seems.

Your past has helped to mold you into what you are, forced upon you the skills required to hone your craft. That same past has scraped deep furrowing scars into you, not on the outside where the world can see, but in a place buried so deep within that it has become shapeless. You push those memories down but let the experiences drive you into who, or what, you must play.

Darkness surrounds as you stand silently in the spotlight, the only sounds to be heard over your heartbeat are the distant breaking of waves against the hull. A deep and commanding voice rises from the distance.

“Act!” – it demands.