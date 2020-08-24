Look Behind the Creation of ‘Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles’

Square Enix Ltd., today revealed a brand-new look behind the creation of the beloved Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, featuring fascinating insight and amusing anecdotes from Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Producer Akitoshi Kawazu and Art Director and Character Designer Toshiyuki Itahana.

Within the ‘Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition’ video, players can learn about the creation of the original game in 2003, including the inspirations and challenges the development team faced when creating the innovative and much-loved action-RPG classic, ahead of the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launching on August 27th*.

In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, adventurers can embark on an enchanting fantasy adventure either solo or with friends via online multiplayer with cross-play functionality. Including a host of new and updated features such as updated graphics, a newly-composed soundtrack, new high-difficulty dungeons, a new Mimic mode feature and more, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition invites newcomers and seasoned players alike to take up the crystal chalice and explore a world unlike any other.







Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be available on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 4 system, the App Store and Google Play Store on 27th August 2020. Players on the PlayStation 4 system can pre-order the game now to receive an exclusive theme featuring stunning artwork of the game’s beloved characters. Pre-order the game on PlayStation 4.