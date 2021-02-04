“Madden 21” Super Bowl LV Prediction

Loading...

Buy Now. Get Next Gen Madden NFL 21 Free. Upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S for FREE*, and carry your MUT, Franchise modes, and The Yard progress across generations. ea.com/dual-entitlement *Conditions apply.

Madden NFL 21 will bring players closer to the field than ever before with an unrivaled football experience and innovative gameplay including improved ball-carrier mechanics for all out control in the running back and receiver positions and enhanced D-Line mechanics that make the pass rush positions more responsive, and fun to play.

Plus, Realistic Open-Field Tackling will allow for clutch defensive stops, and new player-controlled celebrations after each game changing play combine to make the gridiron experience even more true to life. Outside of all the new control players will have in-game, some of the biggest changes will arrive in the overall authenticity and presentation with new on field camera shots and improved player awareness of their positioning and surroundings on the field.