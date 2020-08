This is The Yard: Madden NFL 21’s brand-new backyard football-inspired mode where wild gameplay moments and house rules are the name of the game. Create a custom Avatar and swag out with the freshest gear you’ve ever seen in Madden.

Go All Out in Madden NFL 21, available August 28, 2020 http://x.ea.com/63339

Learn more about The Yard: http://x.ea.com/64589