Madness Awaits in Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, Now Available for Pre-Order

Asmodee Digital, a leader in video game entertainment inspired by board games, has announced that Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, the upcoming narrative-driven tactical RPG based on the award-winning Lovecraftian adventure board game, is now available for pre-order at a 20% discount on Steam, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In tandem, Asmodee Digital also announced that the game will launch on March 23, 2021 on Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

In the new trailer showcasing the events that set the story’s wheels in motion, Asmodee Digital gives players a glimpse of the horrors that await them in iconic locations from H.P. Lovecraft’s fantastical universe.

The year is 1926, and a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion, the apparent victim of a heinous murder. Players must pick from 12 of the most iconic protagonists from the Arkham Horror universe, each with a unique skill set, and assemble a team of investigators to uncover the secrets behind this mysterious death.

As investigators face off against Lovecraftian horrors, they will descend deeper into the depths of madness, affecting their level of sanity and causing traumas that will impact the course of their investigation. Along with facing curious science, living nightmares and a sinister cult, players will combat an array of enemies in turn-based combat, all while attempting to retain their sanity. Developed by Artefacts Studio and featuring an original story, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace plunges players into the engrossing pulp world of 1920s America to combat unseen supernatural and psychological horrors true to the Lovecraftian spirit.

Care about your sanity and make the right choices…the Ancient Ones are preparing their return. Madness begins when reality departs.

To pre-order Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace today, visit:

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/840210/Arkham_Horror_Mothers_Embrace/

Xbox One: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p7j621jrv7k

Nintendo Switch: visit the Nintendo Switch e-Shop