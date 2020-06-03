Static Multimedia community

Make Your Choice Now: Interactive Trailer for ‘Desperados III’ Released

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol. Combine your team’s special skills to overcome each tough challenge in your own style.

It’s all about choices – not about how the story will unfold, but how you can master a certain scenario. Three guards are securing a location you need to enter: You can try to distract them and silently eliminate them one by one – or just march in, guns blazing. The aggressive option might be quicker but can cause more problems like reinforcements storming in or alarming all enemies nearby.

Have a look at the interactive trailer and try what way works best for you!



Desperados III launches on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on June 16th.

