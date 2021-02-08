“Maquette” – Cast Announcement

Loading...

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

Head to the center of the world and you’ll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms.

In Maquette, you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story. Where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles.

Maquette is coming to PS5 and PS4 on March 2nd. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel. http://maquettegame.com/​