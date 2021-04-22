Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event Now Live

SQUARE ENIX announced that the Tachyon Anomaly event for Marvel’s Avengers has gone live. First revealed one month ago at SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS, the Tachyon Anomaly Event includes a variety of activities, including a new opportunity for players to form teams online with more than one of the same Super Hero in any mission, starting today and running until May 3.

The world is reeling as AIM’s tampering with time has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. During these events, Avengers from different timelines can converge in a single location and take on threats together, allowing players to form teams of more than one of the same Super Hero online. Players can also matchmake into teams that contain the same Heroes, leading to new and exciting team compositions.

During the two weeks of the event, players that complete any Temporal Assault missions will receive an exclusive animated Temporal Assault Nameplate usable with any Super Hero as a reward. Completing additional Temporal Assault missions rewards players with Priority Set pieces for high-level Heroes.

The Tachyon Anomaly event also makes Tachyon Rift missions accessible to Heroes who are Power Level 1-100, allowing all players to experience them. A new Tachyon Rift mission, “And We’re Back,” is available on the War Table starting with this event, giving players more missions of that type to run.

About Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers offers players a truly rich experience and combines the single-player focused Reassemble story campaign with the ongoing Avengers Initiative’s War Zone missions, which take the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission in the Reassemble campaign is designed to showcase one or more hero’s unique abilities, while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played solo with your own custom AI team or with a group of up to four players* as any Hero in the player’s roster.

The narrative of Marvel’s Avengers continues to expand over time with the addition of new stories featuring new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items, and more delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game, such as the recently released Operations, Kate Bishop – Taking AIM and Hawkeye – Future Imperfect. These stories move the entire Marvel’s Avengers narrative world forward on a multi-year arc, and all new missions are accessible to the entire roster of playable heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

*Internet connection required. Your platform’s online multiplayer requirements will apply.