Mass Effect Delivers Legendary Edition Reveal Trailer

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

The updated trilogy launches May 14 on PlayStation4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation5, as well as on PC via Origin and Steam.

