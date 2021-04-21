Mass Effect Legendary Edition Shares Remastered Comparison Trailer for PS5

Get an in-depth look at the visual upgrades you’ll experience when Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches May 14.

Check out a side-by-side comparison of the stunning environmental, character, and visual effects improvements waiting for you – the people, places, and tech you know and love have never looked so good.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available on PlayStation4 with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on PlayStation 5.

More details can be found on Mass Effect website.