Meet ‘Drake Hollow’ via the Xbox Insider Program

Ehe Molasses Flood, the renowned studio behind hit survival game The Flame in the Flood, has just kicked off a preview weekend for its newest title, Drake Hollow. All are welcome to get a glimpse into The Hollow and to meet the lovable, local vegetable folks (the Drakes!) between now and Monday, June 22 at 9am PT via the Xbox Insider Program.

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow – a blighted mirror of our world – in which players build and defend villages of Drakes. Either solo or with friends, players follow the guidance of a mysterious crow to explore a dynamically generated and aether-swept world of islands all to help the Drakes restore their camp.

Team up with friends to build and defend villages of vegetable folk from deadly feral beasts in the blighted world of The Hollow. Explore, gather, and fight! Can you craft the perfect village?

The open beta weekend for Drake Hollow will give players a sneak peek of what to expect when the game launches on July 17, 2020 on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. Players who participate this weekend will have access to a limited sandbox experience with one game biome, while The Molasses Flood is able to stress test the game prior to launch.





To participate, players should sign up for Microsoft’s Xbox Insider Program, and after installing the Insider application will gain access to Drake Hollow during the open beta window.