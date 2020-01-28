Meet the New Characters of ‘One Piece Pirate Warriors 4’

Get ready for some massive power… and personality as Big Mom and Kaido join the fight in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4! Big Mom stands just shy of 29 feet tall and is the captain of the Big Mom Pirates. Her specialty is controlling the weather by the power of Zeus and Prometheus and she is considered one of the four most powerful pirates in the world, with her range and power outclassing many others.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 also welcomes Kaido, known as the “Strongest Creature in the World”, to the playable character roster! Kaido is the Governor-General of the Beasts Pirates and is also considered one of the four most powerful pirates in the world. His specialty is transforming into a dragon and destroying enemies with powerful wide-range attacks, making him a formidable foe.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4is not only adding new characters to the playable character roster, but also adding more missions for each episode in Story Mode! In comparison to One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 which had 23 missions overall in Story Mode, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will include 34 missions overall to play through! One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will include the Alabasta arc, the Eniesu Lobby arc, the Marineford arc, the New World Saga arc, the WCI arc, and an original, game exclusive Wano Kuni arc. The Sabaody Archipelago arc will be included in the Marineford arc, and Dressrosa arc will be included in the New World Saga arc! Both new and old fans of One Piece will be able to play the anime and live through their favorite One Piece Pirate moments in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

Pirates, get ready to assemble your crew: play online co-op mode with up to 3 friends to tackle the Giant Bosses of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 on March 27th! Pre-order now to receive exclusive Dynasty Warriors costumes for Law and Boa & early unlock of the Vinsmoke brothers: http://bnent.eu/buy_opw4