Mei Hatsume Next DLC Character in ‘My Hero One’s Justice 2’

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that Mei Hatsume will be the next paid DLC character to join the My Hero One’s Justice 2 roster this summer. A promising U.A. High Department of Support student from Class 1-H, Hatsume uses her Zoom Quirk to keep a watchful eye on the battlefield, pinpointing opportunities to turn the tide with her unpredictable arsenal of support items like the Wire Arrow, Electro Booster and Capture Gun.

Players can separately purchase and unlock Mei Hatsume, Hawks and the three yet-to-announced DLC characters, or they can access them as soon as they go live by purchasing the My Hero One’s Justice 2Season Pass for $19.99. Moreover, Mei Hatsume’s cheerleader outfit will simultaneously be made available as a standalone purchase this summer.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCs via Steam. To check out new screenshots for Mei Hatsume, please visit BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room site at: http://www.bneapressroom.com