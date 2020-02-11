Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story Launch Trailer

The journey ends here. Follow former US Marine Sam on his quest to return home and explore the ruins of Vladivostok in the second major DLC expansion for Metro Exodus. Sam’s Story is available now.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.