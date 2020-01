HyperDot is a minimalist action arcade game with one rule: dodge everything. Evade enemies and test your skills in over 100 trials in the campaign mode, outlast your friends in multiplayer battles, or build custom challenges with the level editor.

HyperDot is difficult by design, but doesn’t skimp on accessibility. Players can adjust screenshake and background animations, use a range of alternative controllers, turn on colorblind and high contrast modes, and more.