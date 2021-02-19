Mobile Game “Claw Stars” Early Access Expands

Loading...

Claw Stars by Appxplore (iCandy) has increased its limit on the number of players allowed into the Early Access to 60,000 following the overwhelming response from the players. These new openings are an answer to the growing calls from players around the world who can’t wait to join for a first look into the revolutionary new Social Claw Machine Game.

Claw Stars features a fusion of the Claw Machine games that everyone knows from their local arcade and tacks on the fun of completing sets of adorable collectibles! Venture across planets as you use the giant claw attached to your spaceship to reap the relics and riches that are strewn across the different planets.

Join thousands of others as you blast off into the world of Claw Stars!

Game Features:

Collect cute animals, stamps and decorations

Claw to win riches and mystery items

Raid your friends stash to add to your own

Build and restore planets with life

Deck out your spaceship and unlock costumes

Explore the vast, expanding universe

Sign into the early access on Google Play today and snag those limited places to join these Hamsters in space. Claw your way into becoming one of the pioneers in the new universe and show your friends the true capabilities of an ultimate Claw Star!

Play Now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appxplore.clawstars