Mobile MMORPG Moonlight Sculptor is Now Open For Global Pre-registration

Loading...

Kakao Games and XL Games (creators of ArcheAge) are opening pre-registration today on Google Play Store and the official website for the upcoming sandbox MMORPG, Moonlight Sculptor. Pre-order on the App Store will also be available soon.

After its initial launch in South Korea, and subsequent releases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, Moonlight Sculptor will finally be available globally as of May 2021 in 157 different countries.

Moonlight Sculptor takes place in the virtual game, “Royal Road” where players get to choose from among 6 classes, each with customizable stats and skill sets. Choose between the Alchemist, Archer, Mage, Paladin, Warrior, or go without a class to become a Sculptor later on. Players can experience the game in both small and large-scale PvP battles or run in offline mode to rack up EXP for your character in hunting grounds while not playing.

Pre-register on either the Google Play Store now or pre-order on the App Store once available to get exclusive consumables and access immediately. Players can also sign up via email on the pre-registration site to receive notifications on offers for Moonlight Sculptor, and in-game exclusive Breezy Travel Wear.

Cumulatively, extra rewards will be given to everyone for reaching certain pre-registration numbers!

[100,000 reached]: 100,000 Gold, Teleportation Scroll x10

[200,000 reached]: Blessed Armor Enchant Scroll x3, Blessed Weapon Enchant Scroll x3

[300,000 reached]: Buddy Egg x3, Premium Buddy Feed (3 Days) x1

[400,000 reached]: 500,000 Gold

[500,000 reached]: 200 Red Butterflies

Experience the immersive light novel The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor come to life! Get ready to plug yourself into the virtual reality of Royal Road. Take control of your destiny, shatter your reality and sculpt your legacy.