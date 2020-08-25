‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – New Klassic Femme Fatale Character Skin Available

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today released the second of three Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath character skin packs available as part of the recently released expansion. Beginning today, Kombat 11: Aftermath owners on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, Xbox One, PC and Stadia will have access to the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, including Mortal Kombat 3 inspired skins for Kitana, who is featured in her signature blue as “Sole Survivor Kitana,” Jade in iconic green attire as “Outworld Courier Jade” and Skarlet in her staple red as “Old Blood Skarlet.” Please note, the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack will be available for Nintendo Switch beginning August 28th.

Both the previously released Summer Heat Skin Pack and the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack are available now, with the upcoming All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack slated to release on 8th October. The three skin packs are available for all Kombat 11: Aftermath owners and include three new character skins each.

Kombat 11: Aftermath is available now, including the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop), the Summer Heat Skin Pack (avail. now), Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (avail. now), All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (avail. 8th October) and “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage character skin, all for £34.99 / €39.99 (RRP). Also available is the Mortal Kombat™ 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for £39.99 / €49.99 (RRP).

New players can join the fight with the Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package. This compilation includes Kombat 11: Aftermath along with all content from Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins. The Mortal Kombat™ 11: Aftermath Kollection is available now for £49.99 / €59.99 (RRP).

To learn more about Kombat 11: Aftermath, please visit www.mortalkombat.com