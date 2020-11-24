Mortal Kombat 11 Klassic MK Move Skin Pack Reveal Trailer for PS5, PS4

Sponsor Loading...

Look familiar? The Klassic MK Movie Skin pack with voices and likenesses from the OG stars is available for separate purchase today!

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language

About

Mortal Kombat 11

Initial release date: March 2019

Composer: Wilbert Roget, II

Designer: John Edwards

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developers: NetherRealm Studios, Shiver Entertainment, QLOC, Shiver

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows