Mortal Kombat 11 Klassic MK Move Skin Pack Reveal Trailer for PS5, PS4

Look familiar? The Klassic MK Movie Skin pack with voices and likenesses from the OG stars is available for separate purchase today!
Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language
About
Mortal Kombat 11
Initial release date: March 2019
Composer: Wilbert Roget, II
Designer: John Edwards
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Developers: NetherRealm Studios, Shiver Entertainment, QLOC, Shiver
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows