Mortal Kombat Mobile Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Major Content Release

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios are celebrating the sixth anniversary of Mortal Kombat Mobile with a major content release, featuring the debut of the Mortal Kombat 11 version of Rain, along with a slew of new content updates coming soon.

As one of the most-wanted characters by the player community, MK11 Rain, the divine demigod and Prince of Edenia, arrives in-game today (March 31) as the newest Diamond fighter – ready to unleash deadly strikes with his Thunderous Wrath and control over water and lightning. MK11 Rain begins each match with one bar of Power and has a chance to immediately counterattack his opponent’s Basic Attacks. His counterattack applies a new buff called “Soaked,” which Slows his opponents down and makes them susceptible to more Damage from Lightning Attacks dealt by himself, his teammates and even Equipment.

Not to be outdone, Mortal Kombat 11 Shang Tsung is receiving his official Fatal Blow, Shapeshifter’s Barrage, available today (March 31). Using his magical powers, this soul-stealing sorcerer can morph into Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot to wreak havoc on his enemies. Coming soon, Shang Tsung will also debut his Mortal Kombat 11 Brutality, Visceral Punt, through new Sorcerer’s Tower Equipment. Players must equip Diamond MK11 Shang Tsung with the new Soul Reaver’s King Kobra Belt and Soul Reaver’s Servant to send their opponent’s skull flying. The New Sorcerer’s Tower and Equipment will be available soon.

For a limited time, the Relic Hunt event will also return as part of the Mortal Kombat Mobile Sixth Anniversary celebration, available from April 5-12. This fan-favourite challenge mode allows players to fight through a series of towers with one sole mission: free Shao Kahn.

Relics await at the top of each tower containing fragments of Shao Kahn’s spirit hidden away by the Elder Gods. When enough Spirit Fragments are earned, the player will unlock a Diamond Shao Kahn card which can be levelled up to Fusion X. And as an extra treat for players, Mortal Kombat Mobile will give away 50 free Souls each day for an entire week, from April 5-11.