‘Mortal Shell’ to Have Solid Presence at the Upcoming Summer Gaming Festivities

Watch IGN Expo for your first taste of Mortal Shell gameplay, and keep your eyes peeled for more!

Last month, Cold Symmetry and Playstack announced upcoming soulslike, Mortal Shell and the reaction so far has been nothing short of astounding.

Reawaken Your Struggle

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving

Possess Lost Warriors

The anima of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Inhabit these Mortal Shells and open your understanding to their unique masteries of combat.

Deep Upgrade Paths line

The stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents. Recover venerable weapons, sharpen your iron with acid, and study devastating arcane powers

Face Formidable Foes line

Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey

Previously known as Dungeonhaven in its earliest days of development, Mortal Shell has been painstakingly designed by a prized coalition of veteran developers who are credited with working on some of the biggest AAA titles on the market. Produced by a core team of just 15 people, Mortal Shell was only made possible due to the team’s pedigree and burning desire to honor the painful majesty of the genre.





Mortal Shell is scheduled for a Q3 release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, published by Playstack, the London-based games company for all people and platforms. Fans who want to experience the game early can sign up to a limited closed beta.

Starting on June 5th with IGN’s Summer of Gaming, and featuring even more appearances in the Summer Game Festivities days that follow, you’ll want to make sure to have Mortal Shell on your radar!