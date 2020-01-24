‘Mosaic’ – a Dark Surrealistic and Atmospheric Adventure Game is Out Now on Switch & Xbox One – a Gray & Gloomy Adventure

Mosaic is a surreal adventure game about corporate culture, urban isolation and our warped relationship with modern tech inspired by the monotony of our daily routines and distractions. As a cog in the machine with a repetitive existence in a cold, crowded city, you’ll live out the tedium of everyday life — until something strange and wonderful happens.

You live a monotonous, repetitive life in an overpopulated city.

The phone offers you distraction on your way to work.

Some days, you have no sense of meaning.

You wake up, work, and go to sleep.

But today, something is different.

You enter Mosaic.

Mosaic offers a world that is both utterly surreal and eerily familiar. Mosaic offers a strange experience about urban isolation, delves into our relationship with modern tech, explores the feeling of being a tiny piece in a massive incomprehensible machine, and the longing for something more in your life.

With a repetitive existence in an overcrowded city, you’ll live out the tedium of everyday life—until strange events start to occur. Inspired by the monotony of daily distractions and routines, Mosaic weaves a dark, slow-paced, and evocative journey through moments of hope that are waiting to be discovered if you can resist the drudgery of the system.

The time has come to ask yourself, are you ready to lift your gaze and subvert your complacency?

Mosaic is available now on PC/Mac/Linux, Switch, Xbox and Mobile phones. Coming soon the PS4.