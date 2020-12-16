Multiplayer Dragon Battle Game, Century: Age of Ashes, Coming to Steam

Sponsor Loading...

Playwing has delivered what fantasy fans have been waiting for in Century: Age of Ashes. Become a legendary dragon rider and rule the skies in this competitive Free-to-Play team-based shooter where skill is the only thing that separates victors from the fallen! Century: Age of Ashes will be arriving in Early Access on Steam this February. Excited future dragon riders can sign up now on the Century: Age of Ashes Steam page for the January closed Beta. Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store versions will be released at a later date.

Currently being developed by a 30-person team in Bordeaux, France, Century: Age of Ashes is launching in Early Access on Steam February 2021! Take flight into this unique multiplayer arena shooter as the next legendary dragon rider! Choose your class, master your dragon, and rule the skies with your team in fast-paced aerial combat.

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play game of multiplayer aerial arena battles where players select one of three classes with distinct abilities, each with their own unique dragon. Compete as a team and rain fire down on your foes!

INTENSE ARENA BATTLES: Compete in intense multiplayer arena battles, master your dragon, and show enemies your power in high speed dogfights. The arena is unforgiving and you must be as well if you want to survive! Triumph with your team in 3 game modes: Carnage (Team Deathmatch), Survival (6v6v6 – Last Team Standing), and Raid (Capture the Flag)!

CHOOSE YOUR PLAYSTYLE: Experience different play styles with 3 unique classes, each with their own abilities! Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, or stealth and trap as the Phantom. How will you choose your path to victory? New classes will be added to the game regularly.

FULL CUSTOMISATION: Stand out on the battlefield with prestigious gear and legendary dragons that only true dragoneers can possess! As you progress, every level gained opens up opportunities to make your class characters and dragons look unique with new customization options. Gain experience in battle to hatch new dragons to ride. As mighty as you may look riding into battle, Century: Age of Ashes is a game of skill where all customisation options are solely cosmetic.

For more information about Century: Age of Ashes, visit www.century-age-of-ashes.com.