‘My Universe – Fashion Boutique’ is Available Now on Switch and PS4

You have always been dreaming about becoming the fashion creator everyone talks about? Get your sewing machine ready and unwrap your colorful fabric! The game My Universe – Fashion Boutique is available today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and soon on PC/Mac Digital.

Are you ready to open and manage your own fashion boutique? Then dive into this exciting stylish journey about running your very own shop! Decorate your showroom to match your personality and sense of style to attract as many customers as possible.

Welcome your customers and give them advice as they will need your help to find the perfect outfit. By designing the collections of your dreams, your clients will have plenty to choose from. Win your customers’ loyalty and turn your showroom into an unmissable fashion hub!

Create your clothes from scratch through several fun mini-games in which you will have to choose the type of clothes, patterns, shapes and fabric you wish to use. Thousands of possibilities are available so don’t be shy and get creative!

Additionally, you will unlock new patterns and fabric as you play, allowing you to expand your clothing line and attract enough attention to get invited to fashion shows from the most prestigious cities in the world such as Tokyo, New York or Moscow!

Game features:

Numerous creation possibilities – Create perfect outfits among thousands of combination options available

Create perfect outfits among thousands of combination options available A complete customization system – Choose your appearance, wear your favorite designs, and decorate your showroom to match your style

Choose your appearance, wear your favorite designs, and decorate your showroom to match your style Mini-games – Master them all to create the best outfits: draw patrons, cut and sew your creations

Master them all to create the best outfits: draw patrons, cut and sew your creations Unique fashion shows – Organize the model shows of your dreams in prestigious fashion capitals such as Moscow, Tokyo or even New York!







Fashion Boutique joins My Baby and School Teacher in the My Universe series. The My Universe series is designed specifically for kids excited to jump into their dreamed adult life. It is also part of the Microids Life label, dedicated in providing gaming experiences for the entire family and all profiles of players.