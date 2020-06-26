Mystery Adventure – ‘Seven Doors’ Now Available on Steam

Independent games developer Indigo Studios release the first person mystery puzzle adventure Seven Doors on Steam today. Featuring an impressive soundtrack, Seven Doors is an atmospheric puzzler in which you will have to decipher secret languages, overcome dangerous and spooky situations, and even become part of a giant chess.

As a player, you will have to go through seven different atmospheres, all of them unique, special and surprising that will awaken your wits. Do not expect a fictional story, in this game the protagonists are you and the puzzles.

Features

Seven different atmospheres and seven enigmas.

The perfect game for an evening of puzzles, by yourself or with friends.

Between two and three hours of gameplay.

Develops different aspects of intelligence in each puzzle.

A great soundtrack that has been acclaimed by reviewers.





Seven atmospheres, seven challenges, seven solutions. Will you be able to reach the end?