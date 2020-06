This summer’s blockbuster pack has arrived, featuring NBA stars who’ve taken their talents to the big screen. Magic’s Galaxy Opal GOAT card headlines the pack, alongside co-stars Galaxy Opal Shaq, Jimmy Butler, C-Webb & Rashard Lewis.

The supporting cast includes Pink Diamond LeBron and Diamond Kyrie. Complete the Showtime collection to earn a GOAT Galaxy Opal Kareem reward. Packs available until June 19.