‘Necromunda: Underhive Wars’ Showcases Deadly Environments

Deep below the nightmarish, polluted hive cities of Necromunda, in the twisted, vertiginous, dark tunnels of the Underhive, rival gangs fight to the bitter end for personal power, wealth, survival and the honor of their Houses. Only the strongest survive.

Lead, customize, and grow your gangs of Escher, Goliath, and Orlock. Specialize each member and send them to battle in hazardous dystopian environments. Exploit the terrain in tactical gunfights: climb raised walkways to take advantage, set traps, and ambush foes to force them into bloody melee engagements.

Learn new skills, loot equipment and bring your evolved gang to 4-player online gang fights.

Struggle for victory in brutal gang warfare across Hive Primus’ 26 unique maps and use the verticality, the freedom of movement, and the many traps at your disposal to your advantage. Completely gridless, Underhive Wars encourages players to move as they wish across its endlessly grinding rust-heavy factories and forgotten toxic tunnels – but remember: whether you join the Escher, Orlock, or Goliath in your bloody climb to the top, in the Underhive death is ever-looming, and life cheap.

Soak in the deadly environments of The Underhive with the newly unveiled collection of screenshots, and take a look at our Environments Showcase Video







Necromunda: Underhive Wars releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 8th. Pre-orders are now open on Steam and Xbox One. Visit the official store for more information.