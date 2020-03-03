New ‘Ben 10’ Video Game Launching this Year

Cartoon Network, the world’s leading animation network, and worldwide family entertainment publisher Outright Games, today announced a major partnership to create a brand new video game set within the iconic world of Ben 10. Developed by Philadelphia based studio PHL Collective, this exciting new video game will launch on consoles and PC later this year.

Since its launch in 2005, Ben 10 has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable children’s animated franchises and is Cartoon Network’s longest running franchise. The show follows 10-year old Ben Tennyson after he obtains an alien device called the Omnitrix, that allows him to change into ten different alien life forms.

Outright Games pride themselves on bringing the best kids’ stories to life, and with this new game set in the wildly popular Ben 10 franchise; they are looking to cement their position as the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment.

‘We are thrilled to be working with Cartoon Network again to create a brand new Ben 10 game’ said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. ‘Returning to the world of Ben 10 is something we’ve been keen to do for a while. The response from fans has been incredibly positive and we are so glad to work with Cartoon Network and continue to develop this ongoing partnership.’